Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARR opened at $10.48 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $939.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.96.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. Jonestrading cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.