Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,643 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Personalis worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Personalis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Personalis by 393.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 98.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSNL opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $823.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PSNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,213. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

