Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,567 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 761.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 45.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 342,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 479.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 300,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KC. Citigroup cut their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

