Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.789 dividend. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 50.92%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

