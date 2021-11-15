Northern Trust Corp Invests $8.95 Million in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 532,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Beauty Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,671,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,923,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). On average, research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

