Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,243,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,211,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Ideanomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDEX opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

