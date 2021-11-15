Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 242,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.14% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $80,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

