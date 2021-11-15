Northern Trust Corp Purchases 33,885 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,885 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of MGM Growth Properties worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,124,000 after buying an additional 429,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,995,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,559,000 after purchasing an additional 533,977 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,927,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,451,000 after purchasing an additional 908,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 30.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after purchasing an additional 686,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGP opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

