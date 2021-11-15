Northern Trust Corp Purchases 44,685 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of G1 Therapeutics worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 624,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 232,615 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

GTHX opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $646.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

