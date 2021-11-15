Northern Trust Corp Purchases 500,649 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Comstock Resources worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

NYSE CRK opened at $9.26 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRK. Truist boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.