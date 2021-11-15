Northern Trust Corp Purchases 66,774 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 361,893 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.21.

NEX opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

