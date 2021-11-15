Northern Trust Corp Purchases 700,231 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.63% of Paya worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paya by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Paya by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Paya alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.