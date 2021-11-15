Northern Trust Corp Purchases 89,794 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Gannett worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 362,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

GCI opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $765.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

