Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 153,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of DigitalOcean as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after purchasing an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $36,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 864,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $30,199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,973,000 after purchasing an additional 600,653 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCN opened at $124.03 on Monday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $124.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,359 shares of company stock worth $18,690,409 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCN. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

