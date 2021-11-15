Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 549,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,296,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 158,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after buying an additional 45,954 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after buying an additional 75,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,146.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 37,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $147.33 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $161.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

