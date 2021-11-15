Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of MGM Growth Properties worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after buying an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,732,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

MGP opened at $38.75 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.