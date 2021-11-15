Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBC opened at $58.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $778.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

