Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,002 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Alexander’s worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alexander’s by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ALX opened at $270.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.00 and a 52 week high of $308.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.