Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,304 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.60% of Barrett Business Services worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 150.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 167.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $79.92 on Monday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $599.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.