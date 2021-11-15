Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,304 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.60% of Barrett Business Services worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth about $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 167.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $79.92 on Monday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $599.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

