Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,714 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.31% of Embraer worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 264,736 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ERJ. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.87.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

