Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,807 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

