Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,322 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of AdvanSix worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

NYSE:ASIX opened at $50.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.