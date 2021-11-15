Northern Trust Corp Sells 53,384 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Playtika worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 1,008.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 74,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

PLTK stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

