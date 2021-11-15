Northern Trust Corp Sells 66,939 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,772,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.65% of Franklin Street Properties worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

FSP stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $645.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

