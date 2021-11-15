Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,243,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,211,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Ideanomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 692.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 52,811 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 179,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 408.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,026 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ideanomics news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

