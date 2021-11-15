Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 160,662 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Mplx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Mplx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE MPLX opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is 104.06%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

