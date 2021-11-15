Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NWBI stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,784 shares of company stock valued at $490,854 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

