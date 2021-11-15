Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,925 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Northwest Natural worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 70.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 73.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,315 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 133.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 28.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,966,000 after buying an additional 54,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

