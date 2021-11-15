nOS Price Hits $0.0515 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00095954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,403.29 or 1.00683874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.31 or 0.07140238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.