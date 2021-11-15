Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NOVC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.04. 98,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,770. Novation Companies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

