Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NOVC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.04. 98,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,770. Novation Companies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13.
Novation Companies Company Profile
