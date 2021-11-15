Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce $6.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.63 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $26.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.85 billion to $27.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.50 billion to $33.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 22.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,852.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 88,934 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $20,183,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $911,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $68.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.