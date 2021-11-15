Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 451,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,724,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Porch Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,822,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 152.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 390,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Porch Group alerts:

PRCH opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $64,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,212 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.