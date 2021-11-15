Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $28.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

