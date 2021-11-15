Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.87% of Regional Management worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 34.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $214,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,647 shares of company stock worth $2,486,819 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RM stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.24. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $586.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

