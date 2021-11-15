Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Titan Machinery worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $738.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

