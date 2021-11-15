Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Avid Technology worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,878,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,888,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $33.76 on Monday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

