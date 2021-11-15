Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Hyatt Hotels worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on H shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

