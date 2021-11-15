Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $9.53 Million in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 437,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Utz Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 41.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 51.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 709.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 105,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667 in the last ninety days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

