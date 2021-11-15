Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Phibro Animal Health worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 65.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 242,906 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $22.76 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.