Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,633 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sterling Bancorp worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STL. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,570,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after buying an additional 1,326,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after buying an additional 546,350 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $10,743,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STL stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

