Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,897,000 after buying an additional 1,478,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 153,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after purchasing an additional 122,333 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,460,000 after purchasing an additional 121,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $39.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

