Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,925 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of MEDNAX worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MD. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,877,000 after purchasing an additional 254,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $28.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

