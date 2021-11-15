Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 83.3% in October

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NKG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,437. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

