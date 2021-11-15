Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the October 14th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000.

NRK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,551. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

