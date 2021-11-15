NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. NuVista Energy traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 744513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.25.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.30.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

