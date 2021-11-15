NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Increased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,505 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $306.10 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.80 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

