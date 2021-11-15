NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s 9th Largest Position

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,768 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $82,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 37.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.64. 316,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,674,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $749.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.