NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Increased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 293.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,666 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.9% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.90.

NVIDIA stock opened at $303.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $323.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

