NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $350.00 at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $230.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $302.88 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

